North Dakota pastureland rents, values creep upward

Pastureland values and rents in North Dakota have crept up from last year, according to North Dakota State University Extension.
Statewide average pastureland rental rates have increased 3%, from $17.40 per acre in 2020 to $17.90 per acre this year. Pastureland values have increased just under 2%, from $817 per acre last year to nearly $833 per acre now, according to data compiled from the North Dakota Department of Trust Lands annual survey.
The data can be found online at https://www.land.nd.gov/resources/north-dakota-county-rents-prices-annual-survey.
Pastureland rental rates moved upward in the north-central, south-central and southeastern regions, while declining slightly in the northwest, southwest and east-central regions. The biggest increase occurred in south-central North Dakota, where rates moved up nearly $2 per acre.
The highest dollar-per-acre rental rate -- $32.51 -- is in the southeast. The central portion of the state, including the south-central and east-central regions, is at about $22 per acre.
The western regions have the lowest rental rates, with the northwest at $11 per acre and the southwest at just above $17 per acre. Most of the variation across the state is explained by increased stocking rates in the east, as well as pressure from cropland rent and value movements, according to Extension Agricultural Finance Specialist Bryon Parman.
Pastureland values showed some wide swings across regions, with the northwest increasing 16.5% while the southeast declined nearly 10%. The south-central region increased about 6.8%.
“Much of the wide swings in pastureland values, like pastureland rents, is due to data availability and counties with small sample sizes,” Parman said. “However, when looked at through time, the values are much more stable.”
The five-year average pastureland values for the northwest, north-central, southwest, south-central, southeast and east-central regions are $582, $788, $906, $1,008, $1,341 and $943 per acre, respectively, which is within a few percentage points of any given year during that time period. However, all regional pastureland values in 2021 are higher than their respective five-year averages, which indicates that an increase in values has occurred in the state, according to NDSU.