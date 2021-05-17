North Dakota pastureland rents, values creep upward

Pastureland values and rents in North Dakota have crept up from last year, according to North Dakota State University Extension.

Statewide average pastureland rental rates have increased 3%, from $17.40 per acre in 2020 to $17.90 per acre this year. Pastureland values have increased just under 2%, from $817 per acre last year to nearly $833 per acre now, according to data compiled from the North Dakota Department of Trust Lands annual survey.

The data can be found online at https://www.land.nd.gov/resources/north-dakota-county-rents-prices-annual-survey.

Pastureland rental rates moved upward in the north-central, south-central and southeastern regions, while declining slightly in the northwest, southwest and east-central regions. The biggest increase occurred in south-central North Dakota, where rates moved up nearly $2 per acre.

The highest dollar-per-acre rental rate -- $32.51 -- is in the southeast. The central portion of the state, including the south-central and east-central regions, is at about $22 per acre.