Twenty-four states have filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in North Dakota challenging recently finalized federal regulations dealing with navigable waterways across the country, calling the rule "an improper federal power grab over state waters."

It's the latest development in a protracted yo-yo battle that has seen water rules change under the Democratic Obama, Republican Trump and now Democratic Biden administrations. North Dakota and the other states that sued last week -- all of which have Republican attorneys general and all but two of which have GOP governors -- want the courts to throw out the new rule and order federal officials to start over.

The states maintain that the federal Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers "seem intent on pushing the states aside and seizing control over the nation's water management."

Federal attorneys did not immediately file a response to the lawsuit. The Justice Department did not respond to a Tribune request for comment, and the EPA declined comment, citing pending litigation.

The regulations finalized in December define which “Waters of the United States” are protected by the Clean Water Act. The new rule is built on a pre-2015 definition with updates to reflect court opinions, the latest science, and federal agencies' experience and expertise, according to EPA. Federal officials said they crafted a “durable definition” of waterways "to reduce uncertainty from changing regulatory definitions."

“The rule’s clear and supportable definition of Waters of the United States will allow for more efficient and effective implementation and provide the clarity long desired by farmers, industry, environmental organizations and other stakeholders,” Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Michael Connor said in December.

The rule was published in the Federal Register on Jan. 18 and is to take effect on March 20.

Environmentalists favor stronger protections, but business and agricultural interests worry that broadened regulations will be burdensome to their industries.

North Dakota and other states sued in 2015 when President Barack Obama sought to expand federal protections, and court injunctions prevented his administration's rule from taking effect. Federal courts later threw out a Trump-era rule that North Dakota leaders backed but environmentalists had argued left waterways vulnerable to pollution.

The Biden rule applies federal protections to wetlands, tributaries and other waters that have a significant connection to navigable waters or if wetlands are “relatively permanent," according to The Associated Press.

North Dakota and the other 23 suing states contend in the lawsuit that the Biden rule encompasses waters "with no reasonable connection to 'navigable waters,'" and that if left in place, "then ranchers, farmers, miners, homebuilders and other landowners across the country will struggle to undertake even the simplest of activities on their own property without fear of drawing the ire of the federal government."

GOP Gov. Doug Burgum in a statement said the lawsuit was filed in North Dakota because "our many wetlands and waterways make our state particularly susceptible to this misguided rule."

Other plaintiffs are Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.

The U.S. Supreme Court is considering a separate case out of Idaho that could upend the finalized rule, according to AP. Chantell and Michael Sackett wanted to build a home near a lake, but the EPA stopped their work in 2007, finding wetlands on their property were federally regulated.