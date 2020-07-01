North Dakota officials laud USMCA trade deal as it takes effect Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota officials lauded the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement that went into effect Wednesday.

“The USMCA brings relationships with our two closest trading partners into the 21st century,” North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “The agreement includes improvements for food and agriculture that will better serve farmers, ranchers and businesses and will lead to fairer trade and expanded exports.”

The agreement is designed to expand access for American food and agricultural products, ensure non-discriminatory treatment for ag product standards, protect proprietary food formulas, provide fair treatment for quality requirements on wheat and other ag products, enhance rules for science-based sanitary measures and reduce trade-distorting policies.

President Donald Trump, Canadian and Mexican leaders signed the agreement on Nov. 30, 2018. It was later approved by Congress and signed by Trump in January.

U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, both R-N.D., said they appreciate the work of the Trump administration to secure the agreement.

“North Dakota has waited years for this day to come. President Trump kept his promise and did what his predecessors failed to do, successfully putting America first on the world stage and securing an improved trade deal that levels the playing field for our workers, producers, and businesses," Cramer said in a statement.

