North Dakota modifies bird flu-related poultry event ban to focus on regional approach

North Dakota's State Board of Animal Health has amended a statewide suspension of poultry events to instead focus on a county-level approach to stemming the spread of bird flu.

All shows, public sales, swaps and exhibitions of poultry and other birds are banned in counties where avian influenza is confirmed, along with adjoining counties.

Restricted counties right now are Cass -- where a bird flu case was detected last month -- and the adjoining eastern counties of Traill, Steele, Barnes, Ransom and Richland. If no new cases emerge in 30 days after the detection, the suspension will be lifted.

The Animal Health board in March canceled all poultry events within the state amid a bird flu outbreak around the country. The state had its first confirmed case a few days later, in a backyard flock in Kidder County. The board in early June extended the prohibition indefinitely as cases mounted in the state, then ended the ban in mid-July when the risk diminished.

The board reinstated the statewide ban in late August when bird flu reemerged in the Midwest and the Cass County case was discovered. With the amendment approved this week, people in nonrestricted counties may again hold poultry events. However, producers in restricted counties are barred from taking birds to or from those events.

“As (bird flu) cases continue to be a concern, the board has made the decision to take a regional approach for addressing comingling poultry and bird events,” Board President Dr. Gerald Kitto said.

State Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said the board and the poultry industry in the state worked together "to balance the needs of commerce while protecting poultry producers from this devastating disease.”

The North Dakota Turkey Federation didn't immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment.

North Dakota has nine turkey farms that produce about 1 million birds annually, along with numerous backyard flocks, according to the Agriculture Department. Bird flu cases have been in confirmed in the counties of Kidder, Burke, Richland, LaMoure, Barnes, Sheridan, Cass, Dickey, Renville, Stutsman and McHenry.

Bird flu has infected 17 flocks in 11 North Dakota counties, according to state data. Most of the documented infections have been in small backyard flocks, though four commercial flocks have been impacted. It's standard practice to destroy infected flocks so the birds don't enter the food chain. Federal data shows that more than 167,000 birds in North Dakota have been destroyed, mostly in the commercial flocks.

There also have been 248 confirmed cases of avian influenza in numerous types of wild birds throughout the state, including in Burleigh and Morton counties, according to federal data. That's second-most behind Florida with 251.

Cases of bird flu infection in people is rare, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More information about bird flu and biosecurity is available at www.nd.gov/ndda/disease/avian-influenza, https://bit.ly/3L7FzMV and usgs.gov/centers/nwhc.

Sick or dead wild birds can be reported at https://gf.nd.gov/wildlife/diseases/mortality-report.