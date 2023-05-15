While historic changes to North Dakota’s corporate farming law grabbed the headlines from the 2023 legislative session, there were many other bills that will have an impact on agriculture, especially livestock production.

“Throughout the course of the session … animal ag was amongst the key points that they had zeroed in on,” said Julie Ellingson, executive vice president of the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association.

Two bills she highlighted were related to zoning ordinances that can affect siting of livestock operations and a bill intended to help plan for where livestock operations should be placed in the state.

The session ended April 30. Gov. Doug Burgum signed the top piece of ag legislation, House Bill 1371, which loosens restrictions on corporate farming for livestock operations, on April 28.

Pete Hanebutt of North Dakota Farm Bureau said that the corporate farm bill and other supporting legislation will boost livestock production in a state that is lagging behind its neighbors.

“We think we've moved really far forward in expanding animal agriculture in this state and we think it's going to be good for everybody,” he said.

State Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said there were 14 bills that affected his department. Other bills will affect farmers indirectly by providing tax relief, incentives for propane storage and providing $87 million for funding ag research facilities at North Dakota State University.

Some of the bills that will impact animal agriculture:

Zoning: House Bill 1423 seeks to develop uniform zoning for animal feeding operations across counties and townships. Some local ordinances have run contrary to state law in the past.

“There's clear cut rules, reasonable setbacks that don't unnecessarily impair animal ag development, and at the same time, preserve local control,” Ellingson said.

The bill did receive support from the North Dakota Township Officers Association.

Hanebutt noted that Farm Bureau has been successful in litigation against local governments trying to limit animal agriculture, but he hopes this can head off some of those court cases.

“Cleaning up some of the problems and loopholes that have been in our local zoning ordinances is a great step forward,” he said.

Livestock planning: House Bill 1437 creates regional livestock planning grants that counties can apply for.

“The regional livestock planning grants program really provides those counties and townships with foundational information they need to identify their best opportunities,” said Matt Perdue of North Dakota Farmers Union.

Livestock friendly: Senate Bill 2373 creates a livestock-friendly county designation and is based on an ordinance in Nebraska.

Milk definition: House Bill 1255 defines milk as coming from a hoofed mammal, as opposed to soy, oats, almonds or some other plant-based source.

Raw milk: House Bill 1515 allows dairy producers to sell raw milk at their farms, despite some resistance from public health officials.

Other ag support

Other bills should be helpful to agriculture in general.

Diversification and infrastructure: House Bill 1276 adds $25 million to the state’s Agriculture Diversification and Development fund and creates a $10 million grant program to help pay for infrastructure to support agriculture, such as improved roads and bridges.

Ag budget: Senate Bill 2009 is the bill funding the Department of Agriculture, with more money for the Agricultural Products Utilization Commission and the North Dakota Trade Office.

NDSU: House Bill 1020 provides $87 million to replace North Dakota State University’s Waldron Hall, which has housed agronomy research since 1958. The bill also funds the NDSU Extension Service, Northern Crops Institute and Upper Great Plains Transportation Institute, all of which saw increases in funding.

“NDSU for decades has provided world class research, but they're not doing it in facilities that really reflect the quality of that research,” Perdue said. “And so, if we want that history, that tradition, to continue, we have to provide facilities that support that. I think funding that project was critical to the state.”

The Waldron Hall replacement funding has an emergency clause, making the money available right away.

Foreign affairs

The plug was finally pulled on the proposed Chinese-owned Fufeng corn milling plant in Grand Forks after months of debate. But the issue spilled over into the Legislature with two bills on foreign investment.

Foreign governments: House Bill 1135 keeps foreign governments from owning agricultural land in North Dakota; Canada is an exception.

Foreign companies: Senate Bill 2371 Limits the ability of counties to do business with companies from countries that are determined to be a “foreign adversary.” After the scope of the bill was scaled back, a study of the issue was included. The law also is scheduled to expire in 2025 and would need to be reapproved.