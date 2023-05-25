Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Thursday limiting federal regulators' authority over wetlands was cheered by leaders in North Dakota, which has sued twice in recent years over the issue.

Justices in a 5-4 vote in the case out of Idaho said wetlands can be regulated under the Clean Water Act only if they have a "continuous surface connection" to larger, regulated bodies of water. The Sackett case involved a couple who wanted to build a home near a lake, but the federal Environmental Protection Agency stopped their work in 2007, finding wetlands on their property were federally regulated.

Thursday's ruling will impact ongoing court battles over new regulations that the Biden administration put in place in December defining which “Waters of the United States” -- commonly referred to as WOTUS -- are protected by the Clean Water Act. Two federal judges earlier blocked those rules from being enforced in 26 states.

One of those rulings came in a multistate lawsuit led by North Dakota and West Virginia. U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland in Bismarck in his April ruling stated, "There is little that is intelligible about the 2023 rule and the broad scope of its jurisdiction."

Hovland at the time also said that he hoped the Supreme Court would "provide some clarity" through the pending ruling in the Idaho case.

There were no immediate filings in the North Dakota lawsuit on Thursday.

There are more than 1 million wetland and lake basins in North Dakota, with densities of more than 150 wetlands per square mile in some areas, according to the state Game and Fish Department.

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley praised the Supreme Court's ruling Thursday, saying Biden administration efforts to expand federal water protections is "overreach" and that the justices' decision is good for "new federalism."

The state's all-Republican congressional delegation also cheered the ruling, with U.S. Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven and Rep. Kelly Armstrong all saying it will "rein in" the EPA.

"Today's Supreme Court decision finally makes clear what we've known all along, that the Clean Water Act was never intended to regulate puddles," Cramer said.

North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said the decision "finally brings clarity and a clear definition to what comprises wetlands."

Gov. Doug Burgum called the ruling "a major victory for farmers and ranchers, the energy industry, housing developers and other landowners who need clarity and a commonsense interpretation of which wetlands should be covered by the Clean Water Act."

"We wholeheartedly agree with the Supreme Court’s opinion that ‘States can and will continue to exercise their primary authority to combat water pollution by regulating land and water use,’ because no one cares more about North Dakota’s land and water than the people who live here,” the governor said.

Earthjustice Vice President of Programs Sam Sankar denounced the ruling, saying it "will hurt everyone living in the United States."

"The Sackett decision undoes a half century of progress generated by the Clean Water Act. Almost 90 million acres of formerly protected wetlands now face an existential threat from polluters and developers," he said.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan said the agency is disappointed and will "carefully review the Supreme Court decision and consider next steps."

"Over the past 50 years, we have made transformational progress -- rivers that were once on fire have been restored and now sustain vibrant communities in every corner of the country," he said. "A commonsense and science-based definition of ‘Waters of the United States’ is essential to building on that progress and fulfilling our responsibility to preserve our nation’s waters -- now and for future generations.”

North Dakota and other states also sued in 2015 when President Barack Obama sought to expand federal WOTUS protections, and court injunctions prevented his administration's rule from taking effect. Federal courts later threw out a Trump-era rule that North Dakota leaders backed but environmentalists had argued left waterways vulnerable to pollution.

(Tribune reporter Joseph Harris contributed to this story.)