A federal judge in North Dakota has temporarily blocked new federal regulations dealing with navigable waterways in 24 states that are jointly suing over the matter.

North Dakota officials who consider the rules a federal overreach praised Wednesday's ruling by U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland, in which he said "There is little that is intelligible about the 2023 rule and the broad scope of its jurisdiction."

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency told the Tribune it was reviewing the decision and its options, and added that federal officials "remain committed to establishing and implementing a durable definition of 'Waters of the United States.'"

Rules defining which “Waters of the United States” -- commonly referred to as WOTUS -- are protected by the Clean Water Act changed under the Democratic Obama and Republican Trump administrations. The Democratic Biden administration updated them again, building on a pre-2015 definition with changes to reflect court opinions, the latest science, and federal agencies' experience and expertise, with a goal of reducing "uncertainty from changing regulatory definitions," EPA said earlier.

Twenty-four states led by North Dakota and West Virginia in February filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in North Dakota, calling the rule "an improper federal power grab over state waters." They asked a judge to put the rules on hold while the lawsuit plays out, maintaining that implementation "will trigger significant burdens for the states, who administer costly and time-intensive permitting and other programs under the CWA."

The federal government argued against a pause, questioning the states' claims of pending harm and maintaining that the water rule "affirms, refines and provides clarity and consistency to a regulatory framework that has been in place for the better part of four decades." Justice Department attorneys said the rules resulted from a yearlong effort in which 114,000 comments were considered, and they argued "the public will benefit from the added clarity." They also asserted that the states' lawsuit is unlikely to succeed.

Hovland in his ruling suggested that the government's new regulations might be too broad, that "The category of covered waters under the 2023 rule is problematic." He said the rule "will require states, landowners and countless other affected parties to undertake expensive compliance efforts when their property may implicate navigable waters in ill-defined ways."

"The phrase 'Waters of the United States,' a term that has been hopelessly defined for decades, remains even more so under the 2023 rule," Hovland wrote, adding later that the states "have persuasively shown that the new 2023 rule poses a threat to their sovereign rights and amounts to irreparable harm."

North Dakota and other states sued in 2015 when President Barack Obama sought to expand federal water protections, and court injunctions prevented his administration's rule from taking effect. Federal courts later threw out a Trump-era rule that North Dakota leaders backed but environmentalists had argued left waterways vulnerable to pollution.

The Biden rule applies federal protections to wetlands, tributaries and other waters that have a significant connection to navigable waters or if wetlands are “relatively permanent." Roughly half of all U.S. states are taking part in lawsuits challenging the rule, according to The Associated Press. A judge in Texas late last month block blocked the regulations from taking effect in Texas and Idaho.

EPA in its statement to the Tribune said that "In light of the preliminary injunctions, the agencies are interpreting 'Waters of the United States' consistent with the pre-2015 regulatory regime in 26 states until further notice."

Other plaintiffs in the North Dakota lawsuit are Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.

The U.S. Supreme Court is considering a separate case out of Idaho that could upend the finalized rule, according to AP. Chantell and Michael Sackett wanted to build a home near a lake, but the EPA stopped their work in 2007, finding wetlands on their property were federally regulated.

Hovland in his ruling said, "Hopefully, the Supreme Court decision in Sackett will provide some clarity. The outcome of the Sackett case may have significant implications for the EPA's authority to determine jurisdictional waters under the Clean Water Act. It may also determine EPA's ability to enforce the 2023 WOTUS rule. Until then, every state will continue to swim in waters of uncertainty, ambiguity and chaos."

U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer and Rep. Kelly Armstrong, all R-N.D., issued statements lauding the ruling, as did state Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring and Gov. Doug Burgum. The governor said the Biden rule "would unlawfully extend federal jurisdiction to nearly every stream, pond and wetland in North Dakota," and Armstrong called WOTUS "a red tape disaster."

The EPA in its statement to the Tribune said federal officials believe the rule "is the best interpretation of the Clean Water Act."

"Our goal is to protect public health, the environment, and downstream communities while supporting economic opportunity, agriculture, and industries that depend on clean water," officials said.