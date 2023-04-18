North Dakota has its first confirmed case of bird flu this year, and the first in a commercial poultry flock in seven months.

The presence of avian influenza in a commercial turkey flock in Dickey County was confirmed by South Dakota State University, North Dakota's Agriculture Department said Tuesday. Dickey County is in the southeastern part of the state.

The operation has been quarantined and the birds destroyed, which is common practice to prevent spread of the disease that has impacted nearly 59 million birds nationwide since the outbreak began last year. The Agriculture Department does not identify an infected flock's owner or specific location, citing North Dakota law that allows the State Board of Animal Health to keep such information private.

Domestic birds in a 10-kilometer control zone around the affected farm are being monitored. The detection also triggers the suspension of shows, public sales, swaps and exhibitions of poultry and other birds in Dickey County.

Producers in the county also are barred from taking birds to or from poultry events in nonrestricted counties. Violations are punishable by a fine of up to $5,000. The restrictions will be lifted if no new bird flu cases emerge in the county within 30 days.

“This is the first case of (bird flu) in poultry in the state this year,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “Protecting our North Dakota producers, who raise approximately 1 million commercial birds yearly, and our many backyard bird owners is high priority.”

North Dakota has had 25 confirmed bird flu cases in 17 counties since the first case, in a backyard flock in Kidder County in March 2022, according to state data. The state had not seen a case since last November, when a backyard flock in Mountrail County was impacted. The last commercial flock to be infected was last September, in Ransom County.

There also have been 311 confirmed bird flu cases in numerous types of wild birds throughout North Dakota, including in Burleigh and Morton counties, according to federal data. That's sixth-most in the nation, and neighboring Minnesota is tops with 566. Sick or dead wild birds can be reported at https://gf.nd.gov/wildlife/diseases/mortality-report.

Information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's "Defend the Flock" program is at bit.ly/3EXht6w. More information about bird flu and biosecurity is available at bit.ly/3L0nvXO, bit.ly/3ygxfWp https://bit.ly/3L7FzMV and usgs.gov/centers/nwhc.

“Remember to restrict access to property, keep wild birds away from other birds and practice enhanced biosecurity,” State Veterinarian Dr. Ethan Andress said. “Birds should be kept indoors, especially during the spring and fall migration.”

Bird flu infection in people is rare, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Birds from infected flocks that are destroyed do not enter the food system.