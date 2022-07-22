North Dakota Harvest Hotline activated

Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring has activated the North Dakota Harvest Hotline.

The service that was first implemented in 1992 helps hook up farmers who need custom combiners with commercial harvesters looking for work.

“Both farmers and harvesters are already utilizing the service,” Goehring said.

State agriculture department employees will answer calls to 701-425-8454 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Callers can leave a message on evenings and weekends. The service is free.

A self-service Harvest Hotline map also is available again this year on the department website, http://www.nd.gov/ndda/. Click on "Resource Maps."