North Dakota gets $500,000 to help farmers deal with stress

North Dakota’s Agriculture Department is getting $500,000 in federal money to boost stress assistance for farmers and ranchers amid the coronavirus pandemic and other stressors such as drought.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture is providing the grant money for North Dakota’s effort through the Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network.

“Creating and expanding a network to assist farmers and ranchers in times of stress can increase behavioral health awareness, literacy, and positive outcomes for agricultural producers, workers and their families,” institute Director Carrie Castille said in a statement.

The state Agriculture Department plans to partner with North Dakota State University and the North Dakota Department of Career and Technical Education on programs dealing with behavioral health counseling and referral for other forms of assistance, such as websites, support groups and outreach services.

“Since 2013, the ag sector in North Dakota has been heavily impacted by stress factors, including both moisture and drought conditions, reduced commodity prices and trade difficulties,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said in a statement. “These stresses not only create severe financial stresses in agriculture but elevate negative effects on physical and mental health, relationships and overall well-being of those working in agriculture. In turn, such conditions place the larger agricultural system at risk.”

USDA is providing nearly $25 million nationwide in 50 grants supporting network projects. The money is for measures such as crisis line support, educational programs, telehealth and counseling services. For more information, go to https://nifa.usda.gov/funding-opportunity/farm-and-ranch-stress-assistance-network.

