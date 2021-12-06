North Dakota Farmers Union holding convention in Bismarck

The state's largest farm organization will hold its 95th annual state convention Friday and Saturday at the Bismarck Event Center.
The North Dakota Farmers Union gathering will include educational speakers, policy debate, election of officers, Farmers Union Insurance’s annual meeting, auctions and entertainment. A youth convention for children in grades 1-8 will run simultaneously both days.
North Dakota Farmers Union represents more than 50,000 families. To register for the convention, go to ndfu.org.