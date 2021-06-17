North Dakota farmers, ranchers struggle to stay afloat amid worst drought in recent memory

Farmers also are worried about erosion of topsoil on their land due to high winds. They want permission from the government to plant cover crops on land they can't grow a cash crop on. The government typically doesn't allow that out of fear that farmers will "double-dip," or collect a crop insurance payment while also profiting from a cover forage crop.

But Neshem sees a potential double benefit if farmers could plant a cover crop and harvest the forage, as well.

"You're going to lose a lot of topsoil this winter, if we can't get something growing out there, some sort of stubble to hold this ground," he said. "It would be a huge win-win if we could get something growing out there and help these cattle guys that are really struggling for feed."

Wildfires update

Dry conditions this spring have led to nearly 1,400 wildfires in North Dakota scorching more than 100,000 acres -- about eight times what burned in all of 2020, according to the North Dakota Forest Service.

“With Independence Day right around the corner, we need to raise awareness now to reduce wildfire risk," State Forester Tom Claeys said. "We all can do our part to practice fire safety and protect property and lives.”