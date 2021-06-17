North Dakota farmers, ranchers struggle to stay afloat amid worst drought in recent memory

Coleharbor-area farmer Paul Anderson put North Dakota's drought in perspective with a simple beverage can.
He recently walked into his wheat field, set down a 6-inch-high Red Bull can, and discovered that the crop was only about half as high -- way shorter than it should be at this point in the growing season.
Anderson expects to file a crop insurance claim, he said during a drought town hall meeting in Washburn on Wednesday evening hosted by Gov. Doug Burgum and Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring. He compared this year to 1988, one of the worst drought years in North Dakota history.
"My (crop insurance) adjuster .... remembers 1988, and he looked down at the wheat and thought the stand that we have this year looked worse than '88," Anderson said.
Farmers and ranchers across North Dakota are watching prospects for quality crops and decent livestock feed wither in the fields as one of the most severe droughts in recent memory maintains its grip on the state.
Producers who packed the town hall meeting detailed concerns about stunted crops, depleted hay land, eroded soil and mounting wildfires, and asked for more government help.
"Between this heat and no rain, it's just been a double-whammy," said Cale Neshem, who farms near Berthold and estimates his land has received only about 2 inches of moisture since last August. "It's not conducive to growing. It's a tough situation. I know we're all in the same boat here, but you've got to try to stay optimistic. Hopefully we get some rain here, get back to normal, but it's a tough situation."
The state and federal governments have already launched some relief efforts, including allowing limited grazing of Conservation Reserve Program land in most North Dakota counties. But Burgum and Goehring recognized that more help is needed.
"We know that we've got a full-blown crisis here in the state," Burgum said.
Drought update
This week’s U.S. Drought Monitor map, published Thursday, shows little change in conditions in North Dakota despite widespread rainfall last week, including heavy amounts in some areas. Nearly 18% of the state is in exceptional drought, the worst category, with another 47% in extreme drought, the second-worst category. All of the state is in some form of drought.
National Drought Mitigation Center Climatologist Curtis Riganti wrote that areas with heavy rain saw drought conditions improve, but "For the most part, while welcome, the heavy rains have come after months of warm and dry conditions, and the widespread severe, extreme, and exceptional drought has been slow to improve as impacts to plants and livestock continue."
U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., has urged federal Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to send the government's top crop insurance official to the state to assess the conditions. North Dakota is first or second in the nation in the production of 15 commodities, and it's the only spot in the country outside of the Desert Southwest that has exceptional drought. It's the highest percentage of exceptional drought in North Dakota in more than two decades, according to Burgum.
The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Worse than '88?
The recent rainfall has boosted soil moisture in the state. But the weekly crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service still rates 62% of topsoil and 70% of subsoil in North Dakota as being short or very short of moisture.
About 34% of the state's staple spring wheat crop is rated in poor or very poor condition, up 5% over the week.
Neshem said that he still has "a little hope" for row crops including corn and soybeans -- about three-fourths of those crops statewide are in fair-to-good condition, according to the crop report.
"But as far as this wheat crop, I'd say it's basically done," Neshem said.
Farmers can get some compensation for a failed crop through crop insurance, but ranchers don't have the option when it comes to forage.
Pasture and range conditions are rated 60% poor or very poor, and stock water supplies are 65% in those categories -- both improvements from last week. The first cutting of alfalfa hay is getting underway; more than half of that crop is rated as poor or very poor.
"Our hay land, there is nothing out there," Stutsman County farmer Jared Higgins said during Wednesday's meeting. "We do have some CRP, but I've got guys calling me, calling my neighbors from 200 miles away trying to come in and get this stuff."
The federal government is allowing limited emergency grazing of CRP land, which typically is idled under a government program that pays farmers to protect erodible land and create wildlife habitat.
“Unfortunately, the window for forage production is closing,” said Miranda Meehan, North Dakota State University Extension livestock environmental stewardship specialist. “In North Dakota, our grasslands are dominated by cool-season grasses. As a result, about 80% of forage growth occurs due to precipitation occurring between April 1 and June 30.”
Ranchers who have tame grass pastures or hay land should expect at least a 50% reduction in forage production, according to NDSU. In areas of exceptional drought, tame grass production will be 25% at best.
Ranchers want federal government permission to also hay CRP land, and state officials and the congressional delegation are pushing for that.
However, "Vegetation is short," Goehring said. "It probably still means that we have places where people are going to have to cull hard in their herds." Culling means reducing or selling off a herd.
Farmers also are worried about erosion of topsoil on their land due to high winds. They want permission from the government to plant cover crops on land they can't grow a cash crop on. The government typically doesn't allow that out of fear that farmers will "double-dip," or collect a crop insurance payment while also profiting from a cover forage crop.
But Neshem sees a potential double benefit if farmers could plant a cover crop and harvest the forage, as well.
"You're going to lose a lot of topsoil this winter, if we can't get something growing out there, some sort of stubble to hold this ground," he said. "It would be a huge win-win if we could get something growing out there and help these cattle guys that are really struggling for feed."
Wildfires update
Dry conditions this spring have led to nearly 1,400 wildfires in North Dakota scorching more than 100,000 acres -- about eight times what burned in all of 2020, according to the North Dakota Forest Service.
“With Independence Day right around the corner, we need to raise awareness now to reduce wildfire risk," State Forester Tom Claeys said. "We all can do our part to practice fire safety and protect property and lives.”
Some farmers and ranchers want the federal government to do more. They expressed concerns during the town hall meeting about federal wildlife officials doing controlled burns on wildlife management areas amid the tinder-dry conditions, and they also wondered why those crews couldn't be helping fight wildfires.
Burgum noted that federal agencies have helped battle fires in the Badlands, but he said the state will press for more cooperation.
All but eight of North Dakota's 53 counties continue to have some form of outdoor burning restrictions in place. Burleigh and Morton counties and the city of Mandan this week banned the private use of fireworks this holiday season.
Near-critical fire weather conditions of low humidity and gusty winds up to 35 mph were present throughout the state Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. All regions but the southeast were in "high" or "very high" fire risk categories, according to the state.
More information
Burgum in April declared a statewide disaster. The State Water Commission reactivated the Drought Disaster Livestock Water Supply Project Assistance Program, and the State Water Commission has approved $4.1 million in funding. The program provides 50% cost share assistance of up to $4,500 per project. For more information, go to www.swc.nd.gov or call the Water Commission at 701-328-4989.
The state Agriculture Department has reactivated the Drought Hotline and interactive hay map. For more information, go to www.nd.gov/ndda.
Information on federal tax relief options available to farmers and ranchers who have sold or are considering selling livestock because of drought is at https://bit.ly/3vGf6OR.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.