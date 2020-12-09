North Dakota farm groups see experience in Biden's pick for agriculture secretary

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The good news is that he's got the experience and the background that will be able to get the ball rolling quickly in this time of (challenges) facing agriculture," North Dakota Farmers Union President Mark Watne said.

Vilsack's appointment is like an old coach being rehired, said North Dakota Farm Bureau Director of Public Policy Pete Hanebutt.

"It's hard to say whether we'll be pleased with him because you don't know if this president-elect has ideology different than the one that he worked for, drastically or not. You don't know how that's going to play out," Hanebutt said. "But he's an experienced guy for the job and he comes from an ag state, and so in general terms (Biden) could have made a lot worse choice and we'll just have to see how it plays out."

Heitkamp and Vilsack are "apples and oranges" when it comes to the post, he added, given that Vilsack has held the office and Heitkamp has not, but he noted her committee experience.

"It's not to be negative towards her, but he's got more experience in that role than she has," Hanebutt said.

Farmers Union supported Heitkamp for agriculture secretary.