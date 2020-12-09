North Dakota farm groups see experience in Biden's pick for agriculture secretary

North Dakota farm groups see an experienced hand in President-elect Joe Biden's pick for agriculture secretary -- a post that political observers saw potentially going to former U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota.
Tom Vilsack, a Democrat and former Iowa governor, previously served in the role from 2009-17 in the Obama administration. Heitkamp, a Democrat who served in the U.S. Senate from 2013-19, was a front-runner for the job. So was U.S. Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, whom Biden named as secretary of Housing and Urban Development.
A statement from Heitkamp associates says she "congratulates Secretary Vilsack on his expected nomination. Senator Heitkamp has spent her career addressing the challenges facing rural America and lifting up struggling families and communities. Her work will absolutely continue. As she has said, she is willing to help President-elect Biden in any way she can that makes sense for the incoming administration and that makes sense for her."
Heitkamp served on the Senate Agriculture Committee and was a vocal opponent of the Trump administration's tariffs with China.
After her unsuccessful reelection bid in 2018, she and former U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., founded the One Country Project, which aims to advance Democrats in rural states.
Farm organizations in North Dakota see Vilsack as experienced and an asset for the state.
Support Local Journalism
"The good news is that he's got the experience and the background that will be able to get the ball rolling quickly in this time of (challenges) facing agriculture," North Dakota Farmers Union President Mark Watne said.
Vilsack's appointment is like an old coach being rehired, said North Dakota Farm Bureau Director of Public Policy Pete Hanebutt.
"It's hard to say whether we'll be pleased with him because you don't know if this president-elect has ideology different than the one that he worked for, drastically or not. You don't know how that's going to play out," Hanebutt said. "But he's an experienced guy for the job and he comes from an ag state, and so in general terms (Biden) could have made a lot worse choice and we'll just have to see how it plays out."
Heitkamp and Vilsack are "apples and oranges" when it comes to the post, he added, given that Vilsack has held the office and Heitkamp has not, but he noted her committee experience.
"It's not to be negative towards her, but he's got more experience in that role than she has," Hanebutt said.
Farmers Union supported Heitkamp for agriculture secretary.
"The closer you get the person to the agriculture style you have, the more likely that your influence and your understanding is greater," Watne said, adding that Heitkamp "would have been a great asset."
"We always work with the people that get elected, so we move forward regardless of who is in the position," he said.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!