North Dakota drought sees some improvement; state agencies urge weekend fire safety

Drought conditions improved slightly in central and southeastern North Dakota throughout the last week, though most of the state remains extremely dry.

Rainfall helped downgrade exceptional and extreme drought, the worst categories, in some areas. But severe and extreme drought still cover 89% of the state, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor Map, released Thursday. A corner of Richland County in the southeast was classified abnormally dry, the mildest rating.

In addition to North Dakota, Kansas, Nebraska and South Dakota also saw improvements in drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

"The improvements were made in response to heavy rainfall during the past week (ranging from 2 to 5 inches) and minor improvements to soil moisture levels in some areas. Conversely, western portions of the Dakotas have continued to experience rainfall and soil moisture deficits which have severely impacted crops as well as pasture and rangeland conditions," wrote David Simeral, of the Western Regional Climate Center, and Ahira Sanchez-Lugo, of National Oceanic and Atmospheric and Administration and the National Centers for Environmental Information.