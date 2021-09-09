North Dakota drought conditions ease slightly

A small part of southeastern North Dakota crept out of all drought categories, marking the first time since the start of 2021 that the entire state wasn’t in some form of drought.

The U.S. Drought Monitor shows the southeastern tip of Richland County -- an area equal to 0.24% of the state -- is not considered to be in any of the five stages of drought. Nearly 59% of the state is considered to be in extreme drought, which is down from 65% last week. About 3.84% is in exceptional drought, down from 5.63% last week.

A year ago, 38.5% of the state was unaffected by drought and no part was in the extreme or exceptional ranges, the drought monitor shows.

Last week’s improvements came about through rains that occurred across the High Plains, dropping as much as 7 inches in eastern Kansas and 1 to 4 inches in Nebraska and the Dakotas, the drought monitor said. Topsoil moisture in North Dakota as of Sunday was listed as short to very short in 63% of the state. In South Dakota that amount stood at 66%.

Crop reports from the U.S. Department of Agriculture show North Dakota pasture and range conditions at 48% very poor, 32% poor, 14% good and none excellent. Stock water supplies stand at 51% very short, 35% short and 14% adequate. No area has any surplus.