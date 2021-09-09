North Dakota drought conditions ease slightly

A small part of southeastern North Dakota crept out of all drought categories, marking the first time since the start of 2021 that the entire state wasn’t in some form of drought.
The U.S. Drought Monitor shows the southeastern tip of Richland County -- an area equal to 0.24% of the state -- is not considered to be in any of the five stages of drought. Nearly 59% of the state is considered to be in extreme drought, which is down from 65% last week. About 3.84% is in exceptional drought, down from 5.63% last week.
A year ago, 38.5% of the state was unaffected by drought and no part was in the extreme or exceptional ranges, the drought monitor shows.
Last week’s improvements came about through rains that occurred across the High Plains, dropping as much as 7 inches in eastern Kansas and 1 to 4 inches in Nebraska and the Dakotas, the drought monitor said. Topsoil moisture in North Dakota as of Sunday was listed as short to very short in 63% of the state. In South Dakota that amount stood at 66%.
Crop reports from the U.S. Department of Agriculture show North Dakota pasture and range conditions at 48% very poor, 32% poor, 14% good and none excellent. Stock water supplies stand at 51% very short, 35% short and 14% adequate. No area has any surplus.
About 75% of the state’s alfalfa is listed by the department as being in poor or very poor condition. Just 6% was deemed good and 19% fair.
Spring wheat, durum, oats, barley, flaxseed and pea harvests all are ahead of last year’s average and the annual average, the department said. Corn condition was rated poor to very poor in 43% of the crop. More than half the canola crop – 52% -- is in poor or very poor condition.
The state’s sugarbeets are faring better, with 80% in fair to good condition. About 5% are in poor to very poor condition. About 36% of North Dakota sunflowers are rated poor or very poor, 38% fair and 25% good.
Burn bans and restrictions are in effect in all but seven North Dakota counties, according to the North Dakota Response website. Eight counties in the southwest part of the state are in the very high fire danger category. Most of the rest of the state is in the high or moderate range, with five counties in the southeast in the low range. None of the state is in the highest category of extreme fire danger.
Feed transportation costs
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has expanded the Emergency Assistance for Livestock Program to cover some feed transportation costs, the department announced Wednesday.
Under the new coverage, producers will be reimbursed for 60% of feed transportation costs above what would have been incurred in a normal year. Costs incurred Jan. 1, 2021, or later are eligible.
Eligible locations include places where drought intensity is D2 (severe) for eight consecutive weeks; drought intensity is D3 (extreme); or where USDA determines a shortage of local or regional feed availability. The program previously only compensated producers for the cost of hauling water.
The deadline to file an application for payment for the 2021 program year is Jan. 31, 2022. Producers should contact their Farm Services Agency county office or visit fsa.usda.gov/elap for more information.
Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com