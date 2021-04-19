North Dakota cropland rents, values increase modestly

State average rental rates have shown a modest trend upward, with average dollar-per-acre rents increasing from $65.80 in 2018 to $69.10 in 2021. However, the high-water mark for the statewide average cash rental rate occurred in 2015, at $70.40 per acre.

Land value data did not display the consistency that rental data did across the state. The northwest region had an increase of 15.5%, while the southeast region showed a decline of 8.03%. The southwest showed almost no change, at an increase of 0.06%, while the northeast and south-central regions increased nearly 3%.

Since 2018, land values have inched upward at 1.6%, 1.73% and 1.74% in 2019, 2020 and 2021, respectively.

The highest statewide land value for North Dakota cropland was in 2014, at an average of $2,313 per acre. The 2021 data show a statewide average cropland value of $2,274 per acre.

For more information on cropland rents and values, go to https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/news/newsreleases/2021/n-d-cropland-rents-and-values-increase-modestly.

