North Dakota Agriculture Hall of Fame to induct 2

Two longtime North Dakota State University officials are being inducted into the North Dakota Agriculture Hall of Fame.

Ken Grafton served in multiple roles at NDSU, including vice president for agricultural affairs, director of the NDSU agricultural experiment station and dean of the College of Agriculture. The school developed 10 dry bean varieties under his leadership. He retired in June 2020 after 40 years.

Russ Danielson served on the faculty of NDSU’s Animal Science Department for 44 years. He served for more than a quarter century as faculty adviser to the NDSU Saddle and Sirloin and Judging clubs, was instrumental in establishing the North Dakota Junior Beef Expo and helped establish the Buelingo Beef Cattle Society. He retired in 2010.

The induction ceremony is March 9 at the North Dakota Winter Show Events Center in Valley City.

