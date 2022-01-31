Next round of Conservation Reserve Program signups beginning

The federal government is launching new rounds of Conservation Reserve Program signups.

The program pays landowners to idle cropland or grassland to control soil erosion, improve water quality and enhance wildlife habitat. The program also is part of the Biden administration's efforts to address climate change.

The general CRP signup began Monday and runs through March 11. The Grassland CRP signup will run from April 4 to May 13.

“We highly encourage farmers, ranchers and private landowners to consider the enrollment options available through CRP,” Farm Service Agency Acting State Director Brian Haugen said. “Last year, we rolled out a better, bolder program, and we highly encourage you to consider its higher payment rates and other incentives."

There are 22.1 million acres enrolled in CRP nationwide, including 4.6 million acres enrolled last year. There were 2.5 million acres enrolled in Grassland CRP in 2021, the largest signup in history.

There were just under 1.3 million acres of North Dakota land enrolled in CRP programs as of September 2020, involving 10,647 farms, according to federal Agriculture Department data.

For more information on the program, go to fsa.usda.gov/crp.

