New online local foods map launched in North Dakota

The state Agriculture Department has launched an online local foods map with a user-friendly search tool designed to help consumers find a specific North Dakota business, farmers market or product.

“The new map catalogs the state’s local producers, the type of food they sell and where the consumer can buy it,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “The map is a great tool to connect with and support local growers and producers.”

The map also shows on-farm sales, roadside stands, community-supported agriculture, retail food businesses, u-picks, wholesale options, online ordering opportunities and more.

Goehring encouraged all local food producers to create a profile. The map enables producers to maintain their own profile, with the information displayed on the map. Consumers may search by product, location or name and have the ability to message the producer or find where they sell products.

The local foods map is available at https://ole.ndda.nd.gov/localfoods. Producers interested in creating a profile can go to the link to sign up with their North Dakota Login. Those without a login can find instructions at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/NDLFMAP to create one.

Questions can be directed to Local Foods Marketing Specialist Kristine Kostuck at 701-328-2659 or krkostuck@nd.gov.

