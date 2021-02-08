NDSU Extension hosting drought planning webinar series

North Dakota State University Extension is hosting a drought planning webinar series on Thursdays in February and March, beginning this week.

More than 90% of North Dakota is in some form of drought, and more than half of the state is in severe drought, including much of the west, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map.

Many ranchers are concerned the drought will extend into the grazing season, and NDSU Extension is hosting the webinar series to help them prepare.

“This webinar will give North Dakota ranchers a chance to learn about different drought management strategies that will aid them in developing a drought plan for their ranch, as well as give them an opportunity to discuss drought-related concerns,” said Miranda Meehan, NDSU Extension livestock environmental stewardship specialist.

The series will start at 1 p.m. Central time on Thursday, with a drought outlook. Other dates and topics:

Feb. 18 -- drought trigger dates and grazing strategies

Feb. 25 -- supplemental feed and forage options

March 11 -- herd management and reduction strategies

March 18 -- managing stress during drought