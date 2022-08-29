 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mowing along state highways to begin

The North Dakota Department of Transportation will begin fall mowing along state highways in early September.

Fall mowing helps minimize drifting of snow onto the roadway during the winter.

Adjacent landowners who plan to mow non-interstate ditches for hay should do so before the state mows those areas. Private mowing is not allowed in medians of four-lane highways.

For more information, contact a DOT district office: Bismarck 701-328-6950, Dickinson 701-227-6500, Williston 701-774-2700.

More information and a district map can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel/districtinfo.htm.

