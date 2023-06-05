A beef packing plant in southwestern North Dakota that received more than a million dollars in state and federal grants and loans over the past two years has closed, putting a dozen people out of work.

“We have made the difficult decision to close our doors,” South 40 Beef owner John Roswech said in a Facebook post late last month. “While this decision was not easy, we believe it is the right choice for our business at this time.”

The plant southwest of Mott that housed South 40 Beef is for sale or lease, and Roswech said he’s having conversations with interested parties.

“I don’t think it will sit dormant long. It will reopen in some capacity,” he told the Tribune.

Roswech and his family moved to the Mott area from the East Coast. The plant opened in April 2021 and delivered beef products to Fargo, Minot, Bismarck and the Black Hills.

"I couldn't figure out how to move more beef profitably," Roswech said.

The closure affects 13 employees.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture in November announced a nearly $500,000 grant that was to be used to double the size of the facility. Roswech said he “has never taken a dime” of the grant, and USDA confirmed that.

“Everyone thinks it’s free money and they write you a check for half a million,” Roswech said. “It doesn’t work that way.”

The business did receive $282,275 in grants through state programs overseen by the Agriculture Department that support ag-related businesses -- $82,275 through the Agricultural Products Utilization Commission and $200,000 through the Agriculture Diversification and Development Fund, according to the department. South 40 also received about $203,700 in federal CARES Act coronavirus aid, the department said.

The state-owned Bank of North Dakota loaned South 40 Farm LLC about $541,000. Roswech said he’s current on all his loans and plans “on keeping my obligations.” State law restricts the public release of information regarding the status of BND loans, according to State Securities Commissioner Karen Tyler, who is interim executive director and secretary of the state Industrial Commission, which oversees the bank.

Roswech would not comment on whether any cattle producers are owed money. School lunch contracts held by South 40 were fulfilled for the school year that just ended, he said.

“I tried to do something good and I wasn’t successful at it. All the money I lost is my money,” he said.

Roswech farms and ranches in the Mott area and said he plans to stay in the state.

“I love North Dakota. I still do. Even after failing at a business I still do,” he said.