More time allowed for organic cost reimbursement applications

Organic producers in North Dakota have more time to apply for reimbursement of part of their organic certification costs.

The state Agriculture Department is accepting applications through the Organic Certification Cost Share Program for fiscal year 2020. The deadline had been Oct. 31. It's now been extended to Dec. 10.

“Organic farmers, ranchers, processors and handlers can receive up to $500 of the organic certification costs paid between Oct. 1, 2019, and Sept. 30, 2020,” state Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said.

Money is doled out on a first-come, first-served basis until the $70,800 allocated for the program is gone.

Certification enables organic producers and processors to label and sell their products with a federal organic seal, and command a higher price. It also assures consumers that products are produced by recognized organic methods.

For more information go to https://www.nd.gov/ndda/marketing-information-division/organics/organic-certification-cost-share-program.

