More guidance issued for handling mystery seeds; seeds from China likely a marketing scam

The state agriculture department is working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to identify and destroy the seeds. The mystery seeds have been showing up around the country, as well as in Canada and Europe, and USDA has been working with Homeland Security Customs and Border Patrol. Officials said they've seen no evidence that the seeds pose a health or environmental risk, The Associated Press reported Monday.

"At this time, we don’t have any evidence indicating this is something other than a 'brushing scam' where people receive unsolicited items from a seller who then posts false customer reviews to boost sales," the department said in a statement. "USDA is currently collecting seed packages from recipients and will test their contents and determine if they contain anything that could be of concern to U.S. agriculture or the environment."

The agency's main concern has been the potential for the seeds to introduce damaging pests or diseases that could harm U.S. agriculture. However, officials from the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, APHIS, late last week said they have identified 14 species of plants, including mustard, cabbage, flowers and herbs.

"We are not aware of any human health risks at this time," an APHIS statement said. "In an abundance of caution, people should wear gloves and limit touching the material. People who believe they are experiencing a health issue as a result of touching these seeds should contact their medical provider."

