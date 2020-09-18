More federal pandemic aid announced for farmers and ranchers

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday announced up to an additional $14 billion for farmers and ranchers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Signup for the second round of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program begins Monday and runs through Dec. 11.

“America’s agriculture communities are resilient, but still face many challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic," U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said.

The program's first round provided about $16 billion in direct payments nationwide to agricultural producers. Payments are capped at $250,000 per producer. More than 160 commodities are eligible, including wheat, barley, sunflowers, corn and soybeans.

State Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring applauded the announcement, saying “Many producers are still feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

North Dakota Farmers Union President Mark Watne said the new aid "is much-needed funding to fill in the gaps the first CFAP program missed.”

“It will cover more commodities, provide a minimum payment of $15 per acre for crop farmers, and offer additional support to livestock producers,” he said.