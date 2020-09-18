More federal pandemic aid announced for farmers and ranchers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday announced up to an additional $14 billion for farmers and ranchers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Signup for the second round of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program begins Monday and runs through Dec. 11.
“America’s agriculture communities are resilient, but still face many challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic," U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said.
The program's first round provided about $16 billion in direct payments nationwide to agricultural producers. Payments are capped at $250,000 per producer. More than 160 commodities are eligible, including wheat, barley, sunflowers, corn and soybeans.
State Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring applauded the announcement, saying “Many producers are still feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
North Dakota Farmers Union President Mark Watne said the new aid "is much-needed funding to fill in the gaps the first CFAP program missed.”
“It will cover more commodities, provide a minimum payment of $15 per acre for crop farmers, and offer additional support to livestock producers,” he said.
However, Watne said better long-term solutions are needed to help farmers weather challenges such as the pandemic, trade disputes and bad weather.
“This funding will help farmers keep afloat, there’s no question about it, but our growing reliance on ad hoc support is not a sustainable solution,” he said. “In the long term, we need to restore competition in the marketplace, address chronic overproduction, and create a strong and stable farm safety net.”
The aid is coming from two funding sources: the federal CARES Act economic rescue package to compensate for losses due to price declines, and the Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act to compensate for losses due to market disruptions. For more information, go to farmers.gov/cfap.
