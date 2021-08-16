Montana center researching jet fuel crop

The plants on Field Day looked good despite that, and graduate student Shreya Gautam said the nitrogen response was evident by the third week. That means the data from the study is looking good, despite many challenges to the research.

Among these challenges were drought-weary, hungry birds. Researchers covered all 212 camelina plants with plastic bags to keep the birds out and the seeds in.

Agronomist Dr. Chengci Chen said the genotype trial is being funded by the U.S. Department of Energy and is a multidisciplinary effort. A group of geneticists is working out the genomes, while another is in the field identifying phenotypes. From that information, the scientists will be able to figure out which part of the genome is controlling the nitrogen response. Yet another group is looking at soil microbes and how they are interacting with the system to improve nitrogen use efficiency.

Markets for jet fuel camelina are not yet developed, and most growers are likely not very interested in the crop yet, Chen acknowledged. But the research has broader implications.

“If the geneticist finds out what gene has the control of nitrogen uses, that can apply to other oilseed crops like canola,” he said.

