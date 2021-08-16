Montana center researching jet fuel crop

Camelina has already been successfully used to make jet fuel, and the oilseed likes the northwestern North Dakota-northeastern Montana region. It’s drought-tolerant, germinates in low temperatures, and its seedlings even tolerate some frost.
But there is one big problem that’s holding the little oilseed back from flying the friendly skies.
Its yields are just too small.
Several universities are engaged in research surrounding the rotational crop that has occasionally found use as a feed supplement but is otherwise not a common food crop. Montana State University's Eastern Agricultural Research Center near Sidney, Montana, is among them, and the project was highlighted during the center's annual Field Day last month.
The center is growing 212 camelina genotypes and seven spring camelina cultivars to help find which genotypes perform best with low nitrogen but also respond well when nitrogen fertilizer is applied. This will help tease out what part of the genome is controlling the nitrogen response, the Williston Herald reported.
The camelina varieties were planted in April, then transplanted in May. They had just five weeks of irrigation, after which a storm damaged the irrigation system, leaving them dependent only on rainfall.
The plants on Field Day looked good despite that, and graduate student Shreya Gautam said the nitrogen response was evident by the third week. That means the data from the study is looking good, despite many challenges to the research.
Among these challenges were drought-weary, hungry birds. Researchers covered all 212 camelina plants with plastic bags to keep the birds out and the seeds in.
Agronomist Dr. Chengci Chen said the genotype trial is being funded by the U.S. Department of Energy and is a multidisciplinary effort. A group of geneticists is working out the genomes, while another is in the field identifying phenotypes. From that information, the scientists will be able to figure out which part of the genome is controlling the nitrogen response. Yet another group is looking at soil microbes and how they are interacting with the system to improve nitrogen use efficiency.
Markets for jet fuel camelina are not yet developed, and most growers are likely not very interested in the crop yet, Chen acknowledged. But the research has broader implications.
“If the geneticist finds out what gene has the control of nitrogen uses, that can apply to other oilseed crops like canola,” he said.