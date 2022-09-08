Moderate drought reemerges in western North Dakota; cooler weekend in store

Moderate drought has resurfaced in western North Dakota after disappearing four months ago following a wet spring.

Heat and low rainfall this summer have led to a reemergence of abnormally dry conditions in many regions of the state -- including in the southern portions of Burleigh and Morton counties -- with pockets of moderate drought in the southeast and now the northwest. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, released Thursday, shows more than 26% of the state as being abnormally dry, with 2% in moderate drought.

That compares with no areas of moderate drought three months ago, and less than 7% of the state being abnormally dry.

National Weather Service data shows that Bismarck received 1.2 inches of rain last month -- less than half the norm -- ranking it roughly in the middle of the pack for dryness in August over the past 1 ½ centuries. It was the city's seventh-hottest August since 1874, with an average temperature 4 degrees above normal. For Dickinson it was the 11th hottest.

"Drought conditions intensified in areas of the central and northern Plains with additional degradations on this week’s map," Western Regional Climate Center Associate Research Scientist David Simeral wrote in this week's report. "In these areas, recent drought impact reports submitted to the National Drought Mitigation Center indicated drought-related impacts within the agricultural sector including reduced crop yields as well as deteriorating pasture and rangeland conditions."

Crop report

Soil moisture supplies in North Dakota continue to decline as crops mature, according to this week's crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service. It rates 52% of topsoil moisture and 60% of subsoil moisture as adequate to surplus, down from 60% and 67% last week. At the start of summer, the percentages were 94% and 93%, respectively.

Pasture and range conditions statewide are rated 53% good to excellent, compared with 62% a week ago and 81% at the start of summer. Stock water supplies are rated 78% adequate to surplus, stable from a week ago but down from 96% in mid-June.

The majority of almost all crops remain ranked in the good or excellent categories, however. The dry weather in the past week also aided farmers in the field.

The harvest of North Dakota's spring wheat crop is nearing two-thirds complete, up from one-third a week ago. This year's winter wheat harvest has wrapped up, and planting of next year's crop is underway, at 7% complete. Winter wheat is planted in the fall, goes dormant over winter, and reemerges in the spring.

Weekend weather

The weekend outlook from the weather service for western and central North Dakota is for cool conditions after an abnormally hot beginning to the week caused by extreme heat that has blanketed the western U.S. It set high-temperature records in some states but not North Dakota, despite temps flirting with 100 degrees.

A cold front moving through will replace the sweltering western air with cooler Canadian air. Highs on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in western and central North Dakota are forecast in the 60s and 70s, with lows in the 40s and even possibly dropping into the 30s. Frost might be possible across portions of the far southwest late Saturday and early Sunday.

"The powerful cold front will bring well-below-average temperatures to the northern and central Plains on Friday and Saturday," the weather service said.

Normal for Bismarck this time of year is a high of 76 and an overnight low of 49. The forecast for Friday and Saturday is for highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s, with lows in the mid-40s.