Moderate drought mushrooms across North Dakota; Missouri River shrinking after dry summer

Drought in North Dakota is back to levels seen at the start of the year after a second straight week of mushrooming dryness.

The conditions are impacting the agricultural community and also the Missouri River in the Upper Midwest as autumn begins.

After several months of little to no drought of any level in the state due to an overly wet spring, abnormally dry conditions spread across the state two weeks ago. Over the past week much of that area degenerated into moderate drought. A patch of severe drought in northwestern North Dakota also expanded and now encompasses 4% of the state, according to this week's U.S. Drought Monitor map.

Moderate drought blankets 56% of North Dakota, and abnormally dry conditions cover another 34%. That means 94% of the state is in some form of drought, compared with none three months ago and 86% at the start of the year.

Over the week, "Especially dry areas occurred in parts of the Dakotas, Montana, Kansas, and Colorado. The lack of rain was accompanied by unusually hot temperatures regionwide, which ... accelerated the drying of soils," National Centers for Environmental Information Meteorologist Richard Heim wrote in this week's report. "The drying soils and dry ponds and waterholes led to extensive expansion of (drought) in North Dakota," and also in Montana, South Dakota and Kansas.

Crop report

All states in the region had half or more of topsoil moisture supplies rated as short or very short, according to Heim.

This week's North Dakota crop report from the the National Agricultural Statistics Service rates topsoil moisture supplies as 57% short or very short, with 49% of subsoil moisture in those categories. That's up from 54% and 41%, respectively, last week. Three months ago, the percentages were 6% and 7%, respectively.

Pasture and range conditions statewide are rated 37% good to excellent, down from 41% last week. Stock water supplies are rated 69% adequate to surplus, down from 73%.

The small grains harvest in North Dakota is nearing completion -- 77% finished for durum wheat, 91% for spring wheat, 93% for barley and 94% for oats.

The majority of most late-season row crops in the state is rated in the "good" category.

Shrinking river

The return to dry conditions this summer has had a noticeable effect on the Missouri River in the Bismarck-Mandan area.

August runoff above Gavins Point Dam in southeastern South Dakota was 49% of average, and the portion of the basin that drains into the Lake Oahe reservoir straddling the North Dakota-South Dakota border was particularly dry, at 10% of its average August runoff, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which manages the river.

The 2022 calendar year forecast for the Upper Basin, updated on Sept. 1, is 20.2 million acre-feet of runoff, or 78% of average.

“We expect below-average inflows into the system through the rest of 2022,” John Remus, chief of the Corps’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, said earlier this month.

The Corps' Northwestern Division will hold a series of public meetings on river management in late October. One will be at Bismarck State College at 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24.

Fall outlook

The weekend forecast for Bismarck-Mandan calls for highs in the upper 60s, with overnight lows in the lower-to-mid-40s. No rain is expected, but both days are likely to be windy, with gusts of 25-30 mph, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Thursday marked the start of fall. AccuWeather's forecast for the season calls for a mild season, "with pretty good confidence," veteran forecaster Paul Pastelok said.

AccuWeather expects dry conditions to remain in the central U.S. through autumn.

"It's going to take a lot to break this drought," Pastelok said. "The area is going to be hurting. I think going at least into the first half of fall, the moisture is just not going to be there."

The first frost and first freeze of the season could arrive later than normal across the Northern Plains, according to AccuWeather.

The weather service office in Bismarck will stop issuing frost advisories on Sunday. It will continue to issue freeze watches and warnings as needed until a hard freeze has occurred over all of central and western North Dakota, or until Oct. 15, whichever comes first. Oct. 15 marks the end of the growing season. A hard freeze is defined as temperatures at or below 28 degrees for three or more hours.