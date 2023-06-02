Moderate drought has all but disappeared from western North Dakota following a monthlong wet spell.

Moderate drought is the second-weakest of five U.S. Drought Monitor categories. A week ago it covered the extreme southwest and west central regions, or about 7% of the state. This week, it nips just the state's southwestern tip -- four one-hundreths of a percent.

"Two inches or more of rain fell (over the week) in localized parts of northeast Colorado, western Kansas, northeast Wyoming, and the western Dakotas, prompting pullback of abnormal dryness or moderate to exceptional drought," National Centers for Environmental Information Meteorologist Richard Heim wrote in this week's report.

National Weather Service data shows that Dickinson received 3 inches of rain in May, nearly half an inch more than normal.

About one-fifth of North Dakota is still considered abnormally dry, the weakest category. Impacted regions are the western areas that had been in moderate drought, and much of the northeast, along with small pockets in south central and southeastern North Dakota.

The fire danger in all of North Dakota on Friday was rated "low," according to the state Department of Emergency Services. Most counties in the western half of the state have some sort of open burning restrictions in place. That includes Morton County but not Burleigh County.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of USDA, the National Drought Mitigation Center and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Crop report

Spring wheat planting in North Dakota is nearing the average pace after lagging behind for most of the late, wet spring. Seeding progress was at 79%, near the 81% average, according to the weekly crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Durum wheat planting also is near the average pace, at 73% complete. The winter wheat crop has started to head out, around the time it normally does.

Planting of many other major crops including corn and barley also is catching up to the average.

Topsoil moisture statewide is rated 82% adequate to surplus, and subsoil moisture supplies are 77% in those categories; both percentages are down slightly from last week.

Pasture and range conditions changed little, at 87% fair to good and 96% adequate to surplus, respectively.

Weekend weather

A warm weekend is in store for the Bismarck-Mandan region, with sunny skies and high temperatures forecast in the mid-to-upper 80s both days.

There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon. Forecasters put the chance at 20-30%.

The warmer-than-average weather is expected to continue into next week. The norm for this time of year in the metro area is a high in the mid-70s.