McKenzie County man dies in ATV crash on farm

McKenzie County man dies in ATV crash on farm

{{featured_button_text}}

A McKenzie County man is dead after a farm accident.

Roger Chinn, 78, of Grassy Butte, was spraying on his farmstead when his all-terrain vehicle overturned on a steep embankment and struck a tree, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. Chinn was pinned beneath the ATV and died at the scene.

The incident happened about 9 p.m. Thursday on private property 5 miles south of Grassy Butte.

 

 

Reach Alex Kautzman at 701-250-8255 or alexandra.kautzman@bismarcktribune.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

1960s Combines

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News