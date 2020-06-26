McKenzie County man dies in ATV crash on farm

A McKenzie County man is dead after a farm accident.
Roger Chinn, 78, of Grassy Butte, was spraying on his farmstead when his all-terrain vehicle overturned on a steep embankment and struck a tree, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. Chinn was pinned beneath the ATV and died at the scene.
The incident happened about 9 p.m. Thursday on private property 5 miles south of Grassy Butte.
Reach Alex Kautzman at 701-250-8255 or alexandra.kautzman@bismarcktribune.com.
