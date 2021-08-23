Map tools available to identify land posted electronically

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is encouraging hunters to take note of map tools available to identify electronically posted private land before venturing out in the field this fall.

Map resources, mobile apps and printable maps can be found on the department’s website, at gf.nd.gov.

“Each have different strengths, such as some require cell service while others can work offline, others offer the ability to determine who posted the land or a point of contact,” Game and Fish Business Operations Manager Brian Hosek said. “And you can still pull down that print material for those who do not prefer to use these technologies.”

The 2021 Legislature passed a law making electronic posting equal to physical posting and penalties, and defining a "fence." It also allows only lawful hunters and anglers to access fenced, unposted land, for hunting and fishing activities only.

About 7,000 landowners posted 3.75 million acres -- about 8.3% of North Dakota's area. In Burleigh and Morton counties, landowners posted a cumulative 79,249 acres and 153,694 acres.