Map tools available to identify land posted electronically

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is encouraging hunters to take note of map tools available to identify electronically posted private land before venturing out in the field this fall.
Map resources, mobile apps and printable maps can be found on the department’s website, at gf.nd.gov.
“Each have different strengths, such as some require cell service while others can work offline, others offer the ability to determine who posted the land or a point of contact,” Game and Fish Business Operations Manager Brian Hosek said. “And you can still pull down that print material for those who do not prefer to use these technologies.”
The 2021 Legislature passed a law making electronic posting equal to physical posting and penalties, and defining a "fence." It also allows only lawful hunters and anglers to access fenced, unposted land, for hunting and fishing activities only.
About 7,000 landowners posted 3.75 million acres -- about 8.3% of North Dakota's area. In Burleigh and Morton counties, landowners posted a cumulative 79,249 acres and 153,694 acres.
Penalties under the new law include a $250 noncriminal offense for hunters, anglers and others trespassing on posted land, and Class A and Class B misdemeanors for more serious trespassing scenarios, such as property damage or refusal to leave. The maximum punishment for a Class B misdemeanor is about a month in jail and a $1,500 fine; for an A misdemeanor it's about a year in jail and a $3,000 fine.
ArcGIS Explorer and Avenza are nationally used apps that will show content Game and Fish publishes, Hosek said. Users will need to search “NDGF” to find the content. The electronic posting information is included in the published Private Lands Open To Sportsmen map services. This information will appear, as well as public lands including lands enrolled in PLOTS.
Hunters who use the mapping tools should note that electronically posted lands are identified in orange crosshatch.
OnX Hunt, another nationally used hunting app, has indicated it will include electronically posted land for the 2021 hunting season, according to Game and Fish
“OnX is an app that many hunters subscribe to and have purchased. It’s another mapping tool that offers many great features, such as collecting, sharing waypoints and the ability to work offline,” Hosek said. “Hunters have the option to redeem a free three-month subscription located in the Inbox of My Account on our website. This subscription can be redeemed at any time prior to the end of the year.”