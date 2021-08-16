Hunger Free ND Garden Project seeks fruits and veggies

North Dakota produce growers are being asked to donate extra fruits and vegetables to help the hungry.

The Hunger Free ND Garden Project is marking its 11th year. It was launched in 2010 by the state Agriculture Department and the Great Plains Food Bank. The program asks home gardeners and commercial growers to donate a portion of their harvest, which is then given to food pantries, soup kitchens and other charitable feeding groups.

The project has resulted in more than 3.4 million pounds of produce being donated through the years.

“Anyone from backyard gardeners to farmers market vendors to large-scale vegetable growers who grow vegetables and fruits can help out,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said.

More information including a map of drop-off points for produce is available on the Agriculture Department's website, at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/, or by contacting the department at 701-328-2231, 800-242-7535 or ndda@nd.gov.

Food pantries that want to be added to the list can contact Local Foods Marketing Specialist Kristine Kostuck at 701-328-2659 or krkostuck@nd.gov; or go to https://www.nd.gov/ndda/produce-donation-sites.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0