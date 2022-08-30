Hot start to September in North Dakota; lack of rain could worsen drought

A heat wave settling over the western U.S. this week will result in a hot start to September in North Dakota.

Extreme heat is forecast to roast the West Coast and Desert Southwest early this week, with temperatures exceeding 110 degrees in parts of the Southwest.

"By Wednesday and Thursday, these high temperatures will begin to spill eastward into the Northern Plains, all while continuing across the Southwest," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Mike LeSeney said. "After what may be a brief break on Friday, another strong push of hot conditions will overspread the western half of the United States."

Cities including Bismarck are expected to have high temperatures as much as 15 degrees above normal late this week and into the weekend.

Western North Dakota cities have a greater than 85% chance of a high temperature of 90 degrees or above on Thursday, the first day of September, according to the National Weather Service. In the southwestern part of the state, the chance is greater than 95%.

The last time it was at or above 90 degrees on Sept 1. in Bismarck and Dickinson was 2012. The last time for Williston and Minot was 2016.

High temperatures for Bismarck-Mandan are forecast in the mid-90s on Thursday, dropping to the upper 70s on Friday, then rising into the lower 80s on Saturday and back into the 90s on Sunday and on Monday, which is the Labor Day holiday. The normal high temp in the metro area for early September is in the upper 70s.

There aren't likely to be any high temperature records set over the holiday weekend, however. Record highs for Bismarck for the first few days of September are above 100 degrees.

A northward bulge in the jet stream means low chances for rainfall and a good chance of worsening drought conditions across the West, according to AccuWeather.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, published last Thursday, shows nearly 29% of North Dakota as being either abnormally dry or in moderate drought. The portion of moderate drought is in the southeastern corner of the state. Abnormal dryness is in that region and also in east central, western and south central North Dakota, including southern Burleigh and Morton counties.

National Weather Service forecasts show little chance of rain anywhere in North Dakota through the holiday weekend.

Bismarck has received only 1.2 inches of rain this month, nearly 1.2 inches below normal, according to weather service data. Since June 1, precipitation in the capital city is more than 2.6 inches below normal.