Hot, dry weather persists heading into holiday weekend; health advisories issued for 12 lakes

The first cutting of the alfalfa hay crop is about half complete -- slightly ahead of the average pace -- and more than half of the crop continues to be rated poor or very poor. Only 10% of the crop is rated in good condition.

The weekly report rates 66% of topsoil moisture and 78% of subsoil moisture in North Dakota as being short or very short of moisture -- both slight improvements from the previous week.

Forty-four percent of the state's staple spring wheat crop is rated in poor or very poor condition, down 6% over the week. About one-fourth of the corn crop and one-third of the soybean crop remain in those categories.

Farmers and ranchers during recent drought meetings hosted by state and federal officials have spoken of wheat that is only 3 inches tall but already heading out. The head is where the grain kernels form.

"Any time you have growth that's that minimal, your yield is going to be tied to it," said Tyler Kralicek, agriculture and natural resources agent in Burleigh County for North Dakota State University Extension.

"The healthiness of the plant is severely diminished when it's that tall," he said. "Whatever grain development you're going to have is going to be minimal, as well."