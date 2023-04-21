Two horses in McHenry County in north central North Dakota have been diagnosed with EHM, the neurologic manifestation of equine herpesvirus-1.

The property has been quarantined, and the state Agriculture Department’s Animal Health Division is assisting the owner and local veterinarian.

EHV-1 is highly infectious and contagious among horses but poses no threat to human health, according to the state. A case was confirmed in a Burleigh County horse last December.

“With summer coming, many horses will be moving to events around the region,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “Care should be taken to reduce exposure to other horses, and one should never bring a sick horse to an event.”