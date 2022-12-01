Horse disease confirmed in Burleigh County

Agriculture producers across South Dakota say the defeat of a proposed ban on new slaughterhouse plants in Sioux Falls is a big win for the industry and will create more options for local farmers to market their livestock. The majority of voters in the state’s largest city rejected the ban, which allows Wholestone, a Nebraska-based pork producer, to continue with its plan to open a $500 million plant in northeastern Sioux Falls. The group Smart Growth Sioux Falls has been fighting Wholestone’s plan since early this year, claiming that the plant would negatively affect the city’s water and air quality and impact traffic and affordable housing.