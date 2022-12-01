 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Horse disease confirmed in Burleigh County

State agriculture officials are reminding horse owners to protect their animals from equine herpesvirus-1, after a Burleigh County horse was diagnosed with EHM, the neurologic manifestation of the virus.

Cases of EHM have been reported in multiple states since September, according to the State Board of Animal Health and the state Agriculture Department's Animal Health Division.

“Prevention starts by keeping sick animals at home and being aware of the risk factors while traveling and competing,” State Veterinarian Dr. Ethan Andress said.

EHV-1 is highly infectious and contagious among horses but poses no threat to human health, according to the state.

North Dakota State Veterinarian Ethan Andress

