Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Holiday weekend weather in the Bismarck region could be a little rainy, breezy and smoky, but overall conditions should be fair.

The forecast for Bismarck-Mandan calls for high temperatures in the low 80s through the weekend and into Memorial Day on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. That's about 10 degrees warmer than the norm for this time of year.

"We're looking forward to a warm Memorial Day weekend. Temperatures remain in the 70s and 80s throughout western and central North Dakota, with breezy conditions expected, especially in the east," forecasters said. "Although there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms each day, weather will be mainly pleasant."

The metro-area forecast calls for a 60% chance of rain on Sunday, but only 30% chances on Saturday and Monday. It's likely to be windy, though, with gusts surpassing 30 mph on Friday and Saturday, and around 25 mph on Sunday.

Smoke and drought

Smoke from wildfires in western Canada due to prolonged drought could continue to create hazy skies in the region.

Information on wildfires and air quality is on the state Department of Environmental Quality website, at bit.ly/3OhrD7E. The federal Environmental Protection Agency's map of fire and smoke conditions is at https://fire.airnow.gov/. The AirNow mobile phone app, and many other weather apps, also include air quality information.

Air quality throughout the western half of North Dakota on Thursday was listed as "moderate." At that level "unusually sensitive people" should reduce outdoor activity, according to EPA.

Drought has largely diminished in North Dakota in recent weeks, though abnormal dryness -- the lowest of five categories on the U.S. Drought Monitor map -- returned to the northeastern part of the state over the week.

Abnormal dryness now covers about 18% of the state, including a large part of western North Dakota, up from 12% last week. Another 7% of the state, in the extreme southwest and south central regions, remains in moderate drought, unchanged over the week.

"Following the previous week’s substantial drought relief, mostly dry weather returned across the High Plains," U.S. Department of Agriculture Meteorologist Brad Rippey wrote in this week's report, released Thursday.

The fire danger in western North Dakota on Thursday was rated low, but the danger in much of the rest of the state was in the moderate category, according to the state Department of Emergency Services. Most counties in the western half of the state have some sort of open burning restrictions in place. That includes Morton County but not Burleigh County.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of USDA, the National Drought Mitigation Center and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Crop report

Spring wheat planting is at the halfway point in North Dakota, but the pace of seeding remains well behind the average due to the late and wet spring. Normally, two-thirds of the state's staple crop would be in the ground by now, according to the weekly crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Planting of nearly all other crops in the state also is far behind normal.

Topsoil moisture statewide is rated 87% adequate to surplus, and subsoil moisture supplies are 85% in those categories, about on par with last week.

Pasture and range conditions also changed little, at 89% fair to good and 95% adequate to surplus, respectively.

Holiday activities

Camping and other outdoors activities abound over the holiday weekend.

Fort Stevenson State Park south of Garrison will host two events. Sky Fest welcomes kite flyers of all ages Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Professional kite flyers also will be on hand for the annual event.

The event is free, though the park charges a $7 vehicle entrance fee. The park will offer free admission to all active and retired military service personnel with a valid military ID on Monday.

For more information go to www.skyfestnd.com.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department will lift the Tuesday-Wednesday no-camping restriction for Memorial Day week. That will allow overnight camping May 30-31 on wildlife management areas that otherwise have the two-day restriction in place. A complete list of regulations is at https://gf.nd.gov/wma.

The North Dakota Forest Service is encouraging campers to use locally sourced firewood to prevent the spread of invasive tree insects such as the emerald ash borer.

“EAB spreads slowly on its own, but it can be moved long distances in firewood and ash nursery stock,” State Forester Tom Claeys said. “Please buy your firewood from local sources, and if you are coming from out of state, don’t bring firewood with you.”

A free firewood finder tool is at https://www.firewoodscout.org/.

Holiday closures

City offices in Bismarck and Mandan are closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day.

Landfills in both cities will be closed. Garbage and recycling pickup will be delayed by one day all week.

Burleigh County and Morton County offices and courthouses are closed for the day, as are state and federal offices. There is no U.S. Postal Service mail delivery.

Construction season

The North Dakota Department of Transportation has kicked off its 2023 road construction season. Officials plan about $600 million in projects to upgrade the state highway system.

“With travel season upon us, it's important that motorists remain vigilant and pay attention to the work zones. We want everyone to make it home safely at the end of the day," said Matt Linneman, DOT's deputy director of engineering.

There will be several projects on Interstates 94 and 29, including I-94 westbound reconstruction from the Montana state line to Camel Hump Dam. Other big road construction projects around the state include:

U.S. Highway 85 four-laning from Watford City to the Long X Bridge.

U.S. Highway 2 westbound bridge replacement near Petersburg.

U.S. Highway 52 passing lane construction.

U.S. Highway 2 eastbound mill and asphalt overlay from Rugby to Leads.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions, call 511 or go to travel.dot.nd.gov.