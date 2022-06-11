 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Highway shoulder mowing to begin soon

The North Dakota Department of Transportation will begin mowing a 7-10-foot clearance along shoulders of state highways starting in mid-June.

Adjacent landowners who plan to mow non-interstate ditches for hay should do so before the state mows those areas. Private mowing is not allowed in medians of four-lane highways.

For more information, contact a DOT district office. The Bismarck District is at 701-328-6950, the Dickinson District is at 701-227-6500, the Minot District is at 701-857-6925 and the Williston District is at 701-774-2700.

More information and a district map can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel/districtinfo.htm.

