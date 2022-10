A federal administrative law judge has denied an appeal seeking to block expanded bison grazing in north-central Montana while several parties challenge the permits. Montana's governor, attorney general and cattle groups asked the judge to block the permits granted by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. The Interior Department judge ruled last week that cattle groups failed to show that the expanded bison grazing would cause immediate and irreparable harm. The ranching groups argued the decision would displace cattle operations and hurt the local economy. The decision allowed the American Prairie group to graze bison on BLM property and to remove some fences so the animals can roam more freely.