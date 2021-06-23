 Skip to main content
Hettinger's Ethan Andress is North Dakota's new state vet
Hettinger's Ethan Andress is North Dakota's new state vet

North Dakota State Veterinarian Ethan Andress

A longtime Hettinger veterinarian will be North Dakota's new state vet.

Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring on Wednesday announced he has appointed West River Veterinary Clinic owner Ethan Andress to succeed longtime State Veterinarian Susan Keller, who is retiring at the end of the month.

Andress holds a bachelor's degree in biology from South Dakota State University and a doctor of veterinary medicine degree from Iowa State University. He's served Hettinger as a mixed animal practitioner for 24 years.

“Dr. Andress brings valuable experience in the field of veterinary medicine and extensive knowledge of bovine, equine and bison medicine," Goehring said. "His business background will also be an asset to our animal health programs and the state.”

Andress is a member of the South Dakota Veterinary Medical Association, North Dakota Veterinary Medical Association and American Veterinary Medical Association.

He'll begin his new duties directing North Dakota's Animal Health Division and working with the State Board of Animal Health on July 12.

Keller retires June 30 after more than 23 years of service, including being the state vet for nearly two decades. Keller and her husband, Dwight, live south of Mandan on the Keller Broken Heart Ranch. 

