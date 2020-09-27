 Skip to main content
Harvest Hotline now includes custom corn choppers

The North Dakota Department of Agriculture has added corn chopping to its Harvest Hotline in an effort to link custom harvesters and corn choppers with producers in need of those services.

Department staff will answer calls to the hotline, 701-425-8454, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Callers can leave a message on weekends and evenings.

The number can be used by producers seeking services or custom harvesters who want their information available to producers.

A self-service Harvest Hotline map is also available at www.nd.gov/ndda/.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

