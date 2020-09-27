Harvest Hotline now includes custom corn choppers

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The North Dakota Department of Agriculture has added corn chopping to its Harvest Hotline in an effort to link custom harvesters and corn choppers with producers in need of those services.

Department staff will answer calls to the hotline, 701-425-8454, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Callers can leave a message on weekends and evenings.

The number can be used by producers seeking services or custom harvesters who want their information available to producers.

A self-service Harvest Hotline map is also available at www.nd.gov/ndda/.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

