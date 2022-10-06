Hard freeze warning issued for much of North Dakota; harvest progresses, drought stable

The harvest of small grains is wrapping up in North Dakota this week, just ahead of the onset of cooler fall weather.

A cold front that swept through the state on Wednesday night ushered in polar air and prompted the National Weather Service to issue a warning for a hard freeze across all of western and central North Dakota on Friday morning.

A hard freeze occurs when the temperature falls below 28 degrees -- weather cold enough to kill garden and patio plants, damage outdoor plumbing such as lawn sprinkling systems, and freeze pipes that aren't properly insulated.

Bismarck residents on Wednesday enjoyed a balmy 81-degree high, with an early morning low of 43. But "temperatures have begun plunging across the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest as a potent cold front pushes southward, bringing unseasonably frigid air behind it," the weather service said in a statement Thursday.

Friday morning lows in the region will be mainly in the low 20s, with some teens possible, according to the weather service.

Bismarck's low is expected to be 24 degrees, with a daytime high Friday reaching only into the lower 50s. Normal for Oct. 7 in the capital city is a high of 63 and a low of 37. But it's not unusual to have a hard freeze this time of year. The median date of the first hard freeze in most of North Dakota over the past three decades is between Oct. 1 and Oct. 10, according to the weather service.

Temperatures in Bismarck should rebound back into the 60s for the weekend, with overnight lows in the upper 30s.

The chilly late-week weather is forecast to stretch into the Great Lakes region, the northeastern U.S. and some mid-Atlantic states, bringing temperatures more normal for late fall and not seen since last spring, according to AccuWeather.

Crop report

The latest North Dakota crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service shows that the oats and barley harvests are complete, durum wheat is 89% done and spring wheat is 97% complete.

The harvest of major late-season row crops is gaining steam in the state. About one-fourth of the soybean crop is in the bin, and the corn harvest has begun and is at about 3% complete.

Three fourths of the winter wheat crop is planted. Winter wheat is seeded in the fall, goes dormant over winter, and resumes growing in the spring.

The report rates topsoil moisture supplies as 53% short or very short, with 51% of subsoil moisture in those categories, almost unchanged from last week.

Pasture and range conditions statewide improved slightly over the week, to 40% good to excellent, but stock water supplies degraded to 55% adequate to surplus, down from 66%.

Drought update

Drought in North Dakota was virtually unchanged over the week.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, released Thursday, shows 12% of the state in severe drought -- most of the western fifth of the state -- with another 60% in moderate drought and 27% considered abnormally dry.

None of the state was in any category of drought after a wet spring, but below-normal summer precipitation led to the reemergence of dryness. The only area that remains drought-free is the very northeastern corner of the state.

Little to no precipitation is forecast in the Northern Plains into early next week, according to Climate Prediction Center Meteorologist Brad Pugh.

Blue-green algae

North Dakota's Department of Environmental Quality is cautioning hunters to beware of water bodies impacted by blue-green algae during the fall hunting seasons.

DEQ has advisories in place for 10 lakes, including Sweet Briar and Harmon lakes in Morton County, Long Lake in Burleigh and Kidder counties, Froelich Dam in Sioux County and Epping-Springbrook Dam in Williams County. A warning for high concentrations of algae is in place for Makoti Lake in Ward County. The algae also can impact wetlands.

Hot summer weather contributes to the production of the algae that can produce toxins in the water called cyanotoxins. People and animals who swallow or come into contact with affected water can get sick, and animals and fish can die from it. There’s no known antidote for the toxins.

The algae discolor the water and cause foam, scum or mats to appear on the surface. In severe blooms, the water can have the appearance of spilled green paint or green pea soup.

A full list of advisories and warnings can be found at www.tinyurl.com/WMP-HABS. Blue-green algae blooms can be reported at 701-328-5210 or on the website.