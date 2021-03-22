Grants available for honey bee research

North Dakota's Agriculture Department is accepting applications for grants to fund research and promotion of honey bees.

State Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring has announced that $150,000 is available through the honey promotion fund, which comes from the colony registration fees paid by beekeepers.

Grant proposals can be for research into bee health issues, or for honey promotion and outreach efforts that directly benefit North Dakota producers. The state leads the nation in the production of honey.

Multiple grants may be awarded. The deadline to apply is May 14. For more information, go to www.nd.gov/ndda, or contact Samantha Brunner at 701-328-4765 or sbrunner@nd.gov.

