Grants aim to advance grape and wine industry

The state Agriculture Department has awarded grants totaling $80,000 for industry research and promotion of the grape, fruit and wine industry in North Dakota.

“North Dakota’s grape and wine industry continues to grow,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “The research and promotion funded by these grants will help keep that industry advancing.”

The North Dakota Grape and Wine Association is getting $11,500 to develop software to promote the grape and wine industry.

North Dakota State University is getting $50,000 to research fermentation tactics for certain grapes and apples.

NDSU's North Central Research Extension Center is getting $18,500 to research best management practices for its vineyard.

Grant applications were screened by a committee that provided Goehring with recommendations for awarding grants.

