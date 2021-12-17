Goehring offers tips for Kentucky aid

North Dakota's Agriculture Department is offering tips for how to help farmers in Kentucky impacted by devastating tornadoes in that state last week.

“Our hearts go out everyone affected by this tragedy,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “Lives were lost, entire towns were destroyed and the agriculture community was hit hard.

“The agriculture community always comes together to help each other in times of need,” he said. “If you want to help impacted Kentucky farmers and ranchers, there are several ways to do so.”

Money donations may be made to the Kentucky Agriculture Relief Fund at https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyagrelieffund. Farm materials donations, such as fencing, may be made to the Kentucky Ag Disaster Donations operation. More information is available at https://www.kyagr.com/tornado/.

