Goehring: dicamba herbicide available for use under North Dakota state registration

A federal appeals court ruled this week that Monsanto's controversial weedkiller dicamba can no longer legally be sprayed over crops, but North Dakota is moving ahead with state registration of the product for use on soybeans anyway.
“The recent unprecedented court decision to vacate the registrations of Xtendimax, FeXapan and Engenia has struck a crushing blow to farmers across the country. While the court’s decision affected the federal registration of the products, it made no mention of state registrations. We have not received formal notification revoking these three products,” state Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said.
“Until directed otherwise, the department is standing by our state registrations of these products and recognizing them as legal for sale and use in North Dakota,” he said.
There have been widespread complaints about dicamba-based herbicides drifting off-target and contaminating neighboring fields. The unanimous 56-page ruling handed down on Wednesday by three judges from the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco said that the Environmental Protection Agency’s most recent approval of top dicamba herbicides in 2018 “substantially understated” multiple risks recognized by the agency, and “also entirely failed to acknowledge" others.
The nonprofit Center for Food Safety called the verdict “a massive victory."
North Dakota’s congressional delegation criticized the ruling, saying it “could not have come at a worse time,” with many farmers already having put seed in the ground “with the expectation of using these tools.”
The most recent weekly crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service shows half of the state's soybean crop is planted.
The North Dakota registration allows applications of dicamba on soybeans through June 30 or the crop’s beginning bloom phase, whichever comes first. However, the state agriculture department on Friday cautioned applicators to “monitor developments very closely, as the registration status of the products is subject to change.”
(The Associated Press contributed to this story.)
