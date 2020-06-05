Goehring: dicamba herbicide available for use under North Dakota state registration

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A federal appeals court ruled this week that Monsanto's controversial weedkiller dicamba can no longer legally be sprayed over crops, but North Dakota is moving ahead with state registration of the product for use on soybeans anyway.

“The recent unprecedented court decision to vacate the registrations of Xtendimax, FeXapan and Engenia has struck a crushing blow to farmers across the country. While the court’s decision affected the federal registration of the products, it made no mention of state registrations. We have not received formal notification revoking these three products,” state Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said.

“Until directed otherwise, the department is standing by our state registrations of these products and recognizing them as legal for sale and use in North Dakota,” he said.