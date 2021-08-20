Goehring critical of EPA decision on popular pesticide

Support Local Journalism
Drought that has plagued North Dakota all summer worsened again in the past week, with exceptional drought beginning to creep into the southwe…
A Montana center is researching camelina oilseed, which is well-suited to the region and could be used to make jet fuel.
The Burleigh County Soil Conservation District is hosting a gardening workshop at its Menoken Farm conservation demonstration site east of Bismarck.
Drought improved slightly in southwestern North Dakota over the past week but worsened dramatically in the eastern part of the state.
North Dakota produce growers are being asked to donate extra fruits and vegetables to help the hungry.
The federal government has denied a request by North Dakota leaders to allow ranchers struggling with drought to hay idled grassland while it'…
The North Dakota Stockmen's Association is offering rewards of up to $24,000 for information leading to the conviction of whoever is responsib…
Gov. Doug Burgum has temporarily eased some driving restrictions for truckers hauling hay, water and livestock to help ranchers struggling wit…
Drought is withering crops on both sides of the U.S.-Canadian border, prompting farmers to take the rare measure of baling up their wheat and barley stems to sell as hay.
The Bismarck Tribune is accepting nominations for the next Country Woman of the Year.
