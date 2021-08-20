Goehring critical of EPA decision on popular pesticide

North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring is encouraging farmers to consult with their agronomists or chemical suppliers after the Biden administration said it is banning the use of chlorpyrifos, a widely used pesticide long targeted by environmentalists.

The Environmental Protection Agency banned the pesticide on food crops because the agency said it poses risks to children and farm workers. The EPA acted after a federal appeals court ordered the government in April to determine quickly whether the pesticide is safe or should be prohibited.

The EPA had initiated a ban during the Obama administration, but the agency reversed that decision shortly after President Donald Trump took office in 2017. President Joe Biden has pledged a review of more than 100 of his predecessor's environmental regulatory actions.

Chlorpyrifos is in common products such as Lorsban, Dursban, Cobalt and many others, according to Goehring.

“Chlorpyrifos is a widely used insecticide in the Midwest and in North Dakota,” he said. “Although the 9th Circuit court decision may have incorrectly assessed the scientific evidence, it is just as unfortunate that the current administration and EPA chose to ban chlorpyrifos altogether instead of simply issuing rules permitting the continued safe application of this critical pesticide.”