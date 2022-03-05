Goehring asks EPA to back off on banned pesticide guidance; options for chemical disposal unclear

North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring has told federal regulators that the state doesn't have the capacity to accept chlorpyrifos, a widely used pesticide that the Biden administration has banned on food crops and which became illegal this month.

Goehring has asked the Environmental Protection Agency -- and also North Dakota State University Extension -- to stop guiding farmers and distributors to a state pesticide disposal program.

North Dakota's Department of Environmental Quality also does not have funding for a disposal effort, according to Director Dave Glatt.

That leaves few options for people in the state who still have the chemical on hand, though how much of it actually remains in the state is unclear.

The matter is EPA's to clear up, according to Goehring.

"They did this not just with our state, but all over the nation," he said, adding that "our hands are tied."

EPA officials did not directly comment to the Tribune on whether the agency would stop referring farmers and distributors to the state's Project Safe Send pesticide disposal program. The agency in a statement said it is willing to work with states, however.

"EPA understands the challenges that state agencies may encounter and acknowledges each have unique laws and operate their own pesticide disposal programs specifically for these groups of pesticide users," the statement said. "EPA is committed to continued dialogue on any ways the agency can support state agencies and better coordinate on providing guidance to users."

Ban background

Studies have linked the pesticide to potential brain damage in children and fetuses, and the chemical has long been targeted by environmentalists, according to The Associated Press. The European Union and Canada have restricted its use.

The EPA had initiated a ban during the Obama administration, but the agency reversed that decision shortly after Donald Trump became president in 2017. President Joe Biden after taking office last year pledged a review of more than 100 of his predecessor’s environmental regulatory actions.

The EPA acted again after a federal appeals court ordered the government in April 2021 to determine quickly whether the pesticide is safe or should be prohibited. Federal regulators announced last August that its use in food production would be banned starting this Feb. 28.

"The agency’s evaluation indicated that currently registered uses of chlorpyrifos result in exposures exceeding the safe levels of exposure, and thus have the potential to result in adverse effects," the agency says on its website. "The final rule revokes tolerances and will reduce risks to our most vulnerable populations, including children, by reducing chlorpyrifos exposure via food and drinking water."

Goehring sees the move as "advocacy from the bench" and an attack on domestic agriculture production that could send commodities buyers to other nations such as China.

"None of this has been well-thought-out; it undermines food security in our nation," the commissioner told the Tribune.

From a regulatory standpoint, allowing only six months for farmers and distributors to get rid of their product -- after the growing season was done -- was "unreasonable and irresponsible," Goehring said. Officials from states and U.S. territories on a recent conference call with EPA officials told the agency as much, he said.

Project Safe Send

EPA issued guidance on its website directing people who have stocks of the pesticide to state chemical disposal programs.

Goehring in a letter late last month to EPA Office of Pesticide Programs Director Ed Messina said North Dakota's Project Safe Send doesn't have the resources or the funding to take on chlorpyrifos. He asked that EPA "immediately cease" its guidance.

NDSU Extension has issued similar guidance. University pesticide expert Andrew Thostenson said that recommendation will be changed now that it's clear Project Safe Send will not be accepting chlorpyrifos.

Project Safe Send gives farmers, ranchers, pesticide handlers, government agencies and homeowners a way to dispose of unusable herbicides, insecticides, rodenticides and fungicides free of charge. Collections are held annually in the summer, with pesticides shipped out of state for incineration. The program has collected about 5.8 million pounds of chemicals over the past three decades.

It's funded by fees that pesticide manufacturers pay to register their products in North Dakota. The Legislature typically approves about $1.8 million for the program every two-year budget cycle, according to Goehring.

That's enough to handle current collections, but not an influx of chlorpyrifos, he said.

Even if the federal government were to provide grant funding, out-of-state incinerators are at capacity, according to Goehring.

"What are we going to do if a bunch of people bring us a bunch of product we can't dispose of?" he said.

EPA in its statement said it "is suggesting to farmers and commercial pesticide users to consider different options which includes storing chlorpyrifos products until there is an opportunity for appropriate disposal of these products or as directed by their state."

"If other options become available (e.g. disposal or product returns), the agency will provide updates on the chlorpyrifos website and to state agencies," EPA said. "The agency welcomes state agencies to reach out with questions and feedback, and will also contact state agencies should feasible alternative options for coordination of disposal of chlorpyrifos be identified."

The website is at https://bit.ly/3Khsyjd.

Uncertain amounts

How much chlorpyrifos remains in North Dakota is unknown.

The pesticide has been registered for use on a wide variety of crops grown in the state, including wheat. In recent years it has been used mainly to control pests in sugar beet, soybean and sunflower fields, according to Thostenson.

"I'm trying to figure out the magnitude of the materials we have out there," he said.

Corteva, the primary supplier of the product, got out of the market more than a year ago, citing declining sales, and given the uncertainty of the pesticide's future "I can't imagine that farmers and even distributors would try to hold on to large quantities," Thostenson said.

He also said he has talked to several applicators in recent weeks, and "I wasn't getting any indication that there were vast quantities out there either in distributors' hands or farmers' sheds."

But last year's drought could be a wild card. Pest problems in sunflower and soybean crops weren't bad, so "there may well be a little carryover" of chlorpyrifos, Thostenson said.

He doesn't believe farmers will be tempted to use their stocks on crops this growing season. They could be subject to federal fines and even jail time if caught, but the bigger deterrent is that commodities buyers won't accept tainted crops because food made from them would be illegal to sell.

"I think the marketplace is going to be the enforcer here," Thostenson said.

Farmers and distributors have been allowed to use existing stocks in past instances in which pesticides have been banned, according to Goehring. He criticized EPA for not allowing that with chlorpyrifos, and said storing the pesticide for now is about the only option for those who have it.

"There are no options for me" as head of the state Agriculture Department, Goehring said. "It's a huge challenge, as much as we like to help and be a resource, because that's what we do. I don't know what to say. We have to wait and see what EPA is going to do."

Glatt, the head of Environmental Quality, said his agency will be conferring with Goehring's to see if there is a cooperative effort that could be devised. Another option might be trying to get the manufacturer to take back the product, he said.

"Obviously if there is not an option for people to dispose of it, there's that concern that it could be dumped illegally," Glatt said, adding that agency is encouraging people who have chlorpyrifos to "hold onto it."

"Safe disposal is always the right way to go," he said. "We're looking at exploring options moving forward."

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

