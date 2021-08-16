 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gardening workshop set at Menoken Farm
0 Comments

Gardening workshop set at Menoken Farm

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Burleigh County Soil Conservation District is hosting a gardening workshop at its Menoken Farm conservation demonstration site east of Bismarck.

The “Food Preservation Workshop” is from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26. It's free and open to the public, but registration is required by 6 p.m. this Thursday at https://food-preservation-workshop.eventbrite.com.

Three speakers will discuss how to can, freeze, dry and ferment fruits and vegetables. A complimentary meal featuring locally raised beef will be served at 7 p.m.

For more information, go to www.menokenfarm.com, or contact Connie Bryant at the Soil Conservation District at 701-250-4518, ext. 3, or constance.bryant@nd.nacdnet.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Taliban enter Afghan capital Kabul

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News