Gardening workshop set at Menoken Farm

The Burleigh County Soil Conservation District is hosting a gardening workshop at its Menoken Farm conservation demonstration site east of Bismarck.

The “Food Preservation Workshop” is from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26. It's free and open to the public, but registration is required by 6 p.m. this Thursday at https://food-preservation-workshop.eventbrite.com.

Three speakers will discuss how to can, freeze, dry and ferment fruits and vegetables. A complimentary meal featuring locally raised beef will be served at 7 p.m.

For more information, go to www.menokenfarm.com, or contact Connie Bryant at the Soil Conservation District at 701-250-4518, ext. 3, or constance.bryant@nd.nacdnet.net.

