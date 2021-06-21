Field days set for leafy spurge-eating flea beetles

Field days have been scheduled at several North Dakota sites to collect and redistribute flea beetles that eat leafy spurge.

People interested in acquiring some of the bugs to release on their own property can collect them from established populations at the field day sites.

“Leafy spurge continues to be one of North Dakota’s most difficult-to-control noxious weeds,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “Using the flea beetles for biological control, as part of an integrated pest management plan, has proven to be an effective tool in combating leafy spurge infestations.”

The field days are:

Grant County – 10 a.m. MDT, Tuesday – Heart Butte Scout Reservation on Lake Tschida.

Billings County – 10 a.m. MDT, Thursday, and 10 a.m. MDT, Tuesday, June 29 – Franks Creek Road north of Fryberg.

Billings County – 10 a.m. MDT, Thursday, July 1, at Wannagan Creek Road north of Medora.

People who attend are asked to help collect. All beetles collected will be distributed evenly. Attendees should bring a cooler with ice packs to transport the bugs, and they're asked to bring sweep nets if they have them.